MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.97 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $20.97 million and $713,149.29 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 984,596,928 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

