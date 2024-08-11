MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MeridianLink Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of MLNK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 246,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,380. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MeridianLink Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

