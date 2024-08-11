MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
MeridianLink Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of MLNK stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.21. 246,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,380. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
