Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Up 6.6%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 331,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Membership Collective Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

