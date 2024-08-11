Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 3,094,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,704. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

