Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.10. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 875 shares.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.
About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
