McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Lowered to $630.00 at Evercore ISI

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $601.47.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $541.15. 1,742,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $591.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

