McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

