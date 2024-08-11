Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

