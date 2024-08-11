Maverick Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.79 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17694563 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $17,031,304.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

