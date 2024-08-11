Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.79

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.79 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.19). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.19), with a volume of 886 shares traded.

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £51.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,157.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.11.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

