Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.83

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.83 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 339.50 ($4.34). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.28), with a volume of 165,196 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.37) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £859.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,857.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

