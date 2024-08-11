Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Given New $0.85 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Markforged Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE MKFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 608,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,243. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markforged Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Markforged by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136,364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Markforged by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.