Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Given New $0.85 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Markforged Stock Down 9.2 %
NYSE MKFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 608,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,243. Markforged has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 133.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.