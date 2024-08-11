MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $218.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.10.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.06. 255,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,040. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,881,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.