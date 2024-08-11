MariMed (OTC:MRMD) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
MariMed Stock Performance
Shares of OTC MRMD remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. 220,343 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About MariMed
