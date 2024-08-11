Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of MMI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. 60,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 1.12. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at $471,933.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $197,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $64,757.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $658,511 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

