Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $190.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.83. 2,321,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

