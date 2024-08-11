Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 11,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapletree Logistics Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.