Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $50.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CART. Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

