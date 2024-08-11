MAP Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.71 million and $2.19 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

