Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MFC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.64.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,004. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 29.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6078629 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

