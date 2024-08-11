MagnetGold (MTG) Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $1,147.89 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

