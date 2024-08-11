Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Reaches $65,298.49 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.57 million and $65,298.49 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.