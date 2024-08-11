Macquarie Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $12.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Up 8.2 %

Unity Software stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,526,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Unity Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.