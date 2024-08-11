Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.14 and last traded at C$15.98. Approximately 5,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 14,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.81.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.01.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

