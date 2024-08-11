Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $238.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

