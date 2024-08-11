LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Raised to $9.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $8.80 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LXU. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

LXU stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 297,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

