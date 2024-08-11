LPF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

