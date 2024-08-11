LPF Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

LPF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.2% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,695,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,857,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.65. The company had a trading volume of 554,056 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

