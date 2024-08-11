Louisiana-Pacific’s (LPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $105.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 631,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $91,053,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $73,662,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

