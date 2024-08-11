Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Down 3.6%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 136,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 599,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Longboat Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBE

Longboat Energy Price Performance

About Longboat Energy

The company has a market capitalization of £11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95.

(Get Free Report)

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.