Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading Down 3.6%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.26). 136,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 599,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LBE
Longboat Energy Price Performance
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Longboat Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.