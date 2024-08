Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

