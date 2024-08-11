Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. Lithium X Energy shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares trading hands.
Lithium X Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.57.
About Lithium X Energy
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
