Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. 7,596,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

