Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.19. 210,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,132. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.