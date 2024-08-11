Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,413,612. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 250.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

