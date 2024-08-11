Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. 493,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.