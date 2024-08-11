Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,804,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.28. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

