Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 280,314 shares during the period. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $116.49. 87,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,807. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $122.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.42.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.