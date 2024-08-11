Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 1,613,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,715. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
