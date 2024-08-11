Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 1,613,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,715. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.