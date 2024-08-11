Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 44,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

