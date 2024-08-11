Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 415,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

