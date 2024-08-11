Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,350 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after buying an additional 1,373,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,212,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,129,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after buying an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DYNF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,797. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

