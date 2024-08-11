Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Linde by 566.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 91.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $210,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,850. The firm has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.