Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.80.

LNR stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting C$62.64. 371,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,506. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$73.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.47. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.7076923 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

