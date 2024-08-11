LimeWire (LMWR) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a market cap of $66.45 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.22796499 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,864,474.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

