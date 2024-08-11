Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of LSPD opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

