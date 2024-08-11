Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.3 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

