Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Life360 Stock Up 9.1 %

Life360 stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 230,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,339. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

