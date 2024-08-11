Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.