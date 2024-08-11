Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.66. 436,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

